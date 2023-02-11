Benedict Lim from SMK Lutong receives Adiwarna Sri Perdana 2022 award

MIRI (Feb 11): SMK Lutong today awarded Benedict Lim Hao Yan of Form 5 Einstein the Adiwarna Sri Perdana 2022 Award, which is the school’s highest award, at the Sri Perdana Excellence Award Ceremony today.

Lim also received another special award – the Co-curriculum Excellence Award and Co-Academic Award.

The awards were among 12 Special Awards given out at the ceremony, which saw 231 students from Transition Class up to Form 4 and Form 6 receiving awards for various academic, co-curriculum and character achievements.

Councillor Misiah Abdullah, who was representing Sri Aman MP Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodi, officiated the ceremony.

“This Excellence Awards Ceremony is a start to a new path of life you will be exploring. As you make your way towards future success, you will encounter various kinds of obstacles – but with the right attitude and approaches, you will surely overcome them,” Doris said.

Her text-of-speech was read by Misiah.

Meanwhile, SMK Lutong acting principal Mary Wahab said the main objective of the ceremony was to give recognition to students who excelled in their academic and co-curricular activities as well as students with high or commendable character.

“This ceremony was made possible with the support and contribution of various parties, including Naim Holdings Berhad, IBS and Yayasan Generasi Gemilang,” she disclosed.

Mary also hoped the ceremony can further motivate students to be more competitive in reaching their goals and achieving success in their academics, co-curriculum, discipline and character building.

At the event, Misiah also announced a RM 5,000 allocation from Doris for the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to organise its activities.

Also present at the ceremony was the PTA chairman Kok Yip Cheong.