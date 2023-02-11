Budget 2023: Allocation for KPWKM expected to be higher, says Nancy

LUNDU (Feb 11): The 2023 Budget allocation for the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is expected to be bigger than that in the budget announced by the previous government, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the increase in the amount is due to her ministry’s plan to establish centralised data for the Social Welfare Department (JKM) as well as a special department or institution for children.

“”It is not yet certain what the percentage increase will be because it is not under our jurisdiction but KPWKM has discussed (the matter) with the Ministry of Finance,” she told a press conference after attending the Keusahawanan Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM programme organised by Yayasan Kebajikan Negara here today.

She said the move to create centralised data for JKM will help improve the efficiency of its branches in each district in managing certain issues such as cases of abused and neglected children.

Nancy said this year, her ministry also plans to improve its programmes and organise more activities involving families and teenagers.

Budget 2023 is scheduled to be tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24.

Under Budget 2023 tabled by the previous government (before the 15th General Election), KPWKM received the highest allocation in its history at RM3.4 billion, an increase of 26.46 per cent compared to RM2.67 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, commenting on the programme she attended today, Nancy said it aims to provide guidance courses to women in need, especially those who have lost income or single mothers to venture into the field of entrepreneurship.

“Since holding this portfolio, about 800 participants are involved in this entrepreneurship programme and I want to reach 2,000 participants from all over the country before March 5 as a key performance indicator of my 100 days (in office as the KPWKM minister),” she said. – Bernama