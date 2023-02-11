Budget 2023 among focus of 15th Parliament second Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to officiate the opening of the First Meeting of the Second Term of the 15th Parliament this Monday (Feb 13), the second under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The first Dewan Rakyat sitting under the Unity Government that was held on Dec 19 last year and lasted for two days saw the tabling of a motion of confidence to determine the legitimacy of Anwar’s appointment as the 10th prime minister and a mini budget.

According to the calendar on the Parliament website, among the highlights of the sitting which will last for 29 days until March 30, are the debate on the royal address from Feb 15 to 21 as well as the re-tabling of the Supply Bill 2023 by Anwar who is also Finance Minister, on 24 Feb.

The bill will then be debated at the policy level for six days starting on Feb 27, after which two days (March 8 to 9) will be given for the ministers to reply before it is debated at the committee level from March 13 to 28.

Anwar, when addressing the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly on Feb 8, was reported to have said that Budget 2023 would take into account the current economic challenges while at the same time driving the country’s growth and attracting investments.

Also expected to steal attention is the tabling of a white paper on the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine which was found not to follow procedures.

In addition, a white paper on Batu Puteh is also expected to be tabled at this Parliament session for further action.

The coming Dewan Rakyat sitting will also see the implementation of the reform agenda, including a Prime Minister’s Question and Answer session which will be carried out as a pilot test every Tuesday beginning Feb 13.

In a recent interview with Bernama, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said that the session was to enable the Prime Minister to answer questions that are addressed to him.

He said the introduction of the session will require amendments to the Standing Order of the Dewan Rakyat before it can be made a regular session of the Dewan Rakyat.

According to Johari, the Special Chamber session will also be improved by increasing the number of motions from two to four per session. — Bernama