Chan vows to continue working hard without neglecting Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin has vowed to make full use of his ministry’s resources to promote the development of Sabah’s agriculture sector without forgetting the needs of the agricultural sector across the whole country.

He said this in a statement on Saturday, two months after taking office.

Chan, who is also Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, was sworn in as deputy minister on December 10 last year. The ministry was previously Agriculture and Food Industry but was renamed Agriculture and Food Security under the Unity Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Chan explained that in the past two months, most of his time had been spent travelling between Putrajaya and Kota Kinabalu. After listening to the briefings and reading reports of the various departments and agencies under the ministry’s purview, he began to walk the ground and made visits to these departments and agencies to have a better understanding of their roles and functions.

Chan said that he had initiated actions to promote the services and facilities of Agrobank (Bank Pertanian Malaysia Berhad) to the urban society and Chinese businessmen, and had recently successfully arranged for minister Datuk Seri Mat Sabu to visit Kota Kinabalu to launch and promote the mobile banking services of Agrobank.

The service includes two converted trucks, one for the east coast of Sabah, and the other one for the west coast of Sabah, greatly benefiting rural farmers or planters to handle their banking without having to travel long distances to town.

Chan added that in addition to Kota Kinabalu, he had also started to make official working visits to other areas in Sabah, and Tawau was the first stop.

During the three-day two-night official working visit to Tawau, Chan had visited the Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan (PPK) in the Kalabakan district, three food companies owned by Malaysian bumiputera entrepreneurs, an organic fertilizer company, a shrimp farm run by Malaysian Chinese entrepreneurs near Apas Kiri and Wakuba, and a seaweed farm located at Burst Point, Pulau Sebatik near the border between Malaysia and Indonesia.

He revealed that his next stop of his working visit to Sabah will be Kota Belud, an area which has been planned by the government to perform an important role in the region’s food security. The official visit is expected to take place on the 16th of this month.

Official working visits to Sandakan, Tenom, Kundasang and other areas in Sabah have also been planned and will take place one after the other.

Chan thanked Mat Sabu for his trust and for making an official visit to Sabah in the first two months of taking office. He praised the minister for being approachable and being close to the people as he had agreed to have a dialogue with the Sabah United Fisheries and Fishing Boats Association, so that the fishermen here in Sabah have the opportunity to raise their concerns on the issue of fishery diesel quota adjustment and let the minister receive inputs from them directly.

Parliament will be resuming next week, and Chan revealed that his itinerary for the week will have him travel all over the country.

“Being appointed a deputy minister for the federal government, I am a member of the federal government and cannot just focus on my own constituency and agricultural development in Sabah only.

I am also duty bound to work for the people from other regions of Malaysia such as Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

In terms of serving his Kota Kinabalu constituents, Chan said that his private secretary Kaven Lee Seng Vui will continue to lead his constituency service centre’s team to serve the people regardless of whether it is ministry or non-ministry affairs.

During these past two months, Chan said that there had been many national issues that he had to deal with, such as the ban on interstate movement of live pigs in the peninsula, the imposition of price control on pork during the Chinese New Year, the adjustment of diesel subsidy for fishing vessels, and the recruitment of foreign workers following the relaxation of recruitment regulations, etc.

He said that the issues to be handled by him are endless, with new challenges emerging almost on a daily basis.

“I hope to face all these challenges with my best efforts as a sign of my sincerest appreciation to the appointment (as deputy minister) by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the recommendation by the party (DAP), and the entrustment by the people (of Kota Kinabalu),” said Chan.