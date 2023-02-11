Construction of Kg Kudei Dunggun new bridge to begin this month

KUCHING (Feb 11): Residents of Kampung Kudei Dunggun are relieved that the Sarawak government has announced that the construction of the new bridge in their village will begin by the end of this month.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the villagers are looking forward to the construction of the new bridge as it will replace the old dilapidated bridge in their village, once it is completed.

Kampung Kudei Dunggun village head Philip Chakat thus expressed his gratitude to Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki and the other parties who helped realise this new development for the village.

He said he hoped such efforts would be continued in the future with other initiatives.

“I would like to thank Datuk Ibrahim Baki for fulfilling his promise during the recent election – we are giving our full trust to him.

“I also want to thank Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, we hope that he will continue to assist us here (in Kampung Kudei Dunggun),” he said.

Also expressing relief over the bridge project, another villager Khairul Azam Cham Abdullah said it was necessary to build a new bridge in the village.

He said the old bridge had to be replaced as the area was prone to flooding.

“This is the second time that the bridge is rebuilt. The first was in 2015 after a flash flood,” he said.

He hoped that after the new bridge is built, the next step would be to fully address issues such as electricity supply to the squatter village.

“This will come later, we are focusing on one project at a time,” he added.

For Alip Beli, another villager, he said the construction of the new bridge shows the state government’s concern over their plight.

“We are thankful for their (the state government’s) support and assistance,” he said.

The bridge project is scheduled to begin on Feb 20 and expected to be completed by August 6 this year.

The new wooden bridge will be 189 metres in length, one metre in height with a width of 1.2 metres.

According to Ukas, a political secretary to the Premier, Abdul Samat Gany, witnessed the handing-over of the project letter by the Public Works Department (JKR) to contractor OKU Enterprise Sdn Bhd yesterday.

Also present during the handing-over of the project were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Muhibbah sub branch chief Ali Sujang, JKR assistant divisional engineer Sahril Mat Noor, OKU Enterprise Sdn Bhd owner Jeremy Alwyn and Kampung Kudei community leader Supardi Abdullah.