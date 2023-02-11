Duo caught transporting undocumented migrants into country in Serian

KUCHING (Feb 11): Two men were arrested by police on Feb 9 after they were found transporting undocumented immigrants near Kampung Sungai Paoh, Serian.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the suspects, aged 30 and 39, were driving separate cars when they were stopped for inspection around 11.15pm by General Operations Force (GOF) personnel.

“During the check, each suspect was found to be transporting one migrant. The migrants both failed to produce the relevant travelling documents,” he said in a statement today.

All four individuals were brought to the Serian district police headquarters for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and Immigration Act 1959/63.

The local suspects are also being investigated under Section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, said Aswandy.

He advised the public not to involve themselves in transporting undocumented migrants into the country.

“Members of the public with information on such activities can channel it to the nearest police station so that immediate action can be taken,” he added.