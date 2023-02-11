Fadhlina: Education Ministry to address malnutrition among school children

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): The Ministry of Education (MoE) is giving priority to addressing malnutrition caused by poverty, faced by school children, which can affect the core of their physical and cognitive growth.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry always strives to improve the Supplementary Meal Plan (RMT) programme from time to time for this purpose.

“It is the hope of the ministry, and in the national budget projections, that aspects of nutrition and healthy eating for children becomes a priority in the construction of the Malaysia Madani,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She also shared a post on her visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Serai, Hulu Langat, to check on the RMT menu prepared by the school canteen.

The visit was also participated in by senior economic and financial advisor to the Prime Minister, Nurul Izzah Anwar and nutrition officials. ― Bernama