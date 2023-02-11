Fatimah proposes English included in literacy programme at Henry Gurney School

KUCHING (Feb 11): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has proposed for the literacy programme at Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo here to include the English language.

She said this would be discussed with the Dyslexia Association of Sarawak, which had conducted a successful Bahasa Malaysia literacy programme at the school.

“We will be discussing this with the association because there are several issues that need to be resolved with the Malaysian Prisons Department, Sarawak.

“So we need to follow up on the official matters after this. We have proposed this verbally; however, on official matters in terms of whatever needs to be fulfilled, we will be discussing this further.

“For sure, with the success of our children who have shown promising results in the Bahasa Malaysia literacy programme, we can continue on for English,” she told reporters when met after officiating at the closing ceremony of the programme today.

Adding on, Fatimah said the Bahasa Malaysia literacy programme was a collaboration programme between Henry Gurney School and the Dyslexia Association of Sarawak, supported by her ministry.

Running from July to December last year, the programme involved 13 trainees of the Henry Gurney School, who were guided by the teaching staff from the association alongside a rehabilitation teacher from the school.

The programme was meant to help the trainees, who were illiterate and had learning difficulties, master the alphabets and gain good command in Bahasa Malaysia by utilising the ‘Smart Phonics’ module.

“Initially, there were 15 trainees; however as at Feb 6 this year, there were only 13 because two of them were released at the end of last year.

“The objective of the programme is to ensure that the trainees can read and write in Bahasa Malaysia up until Year 6, and to ensure that they can communicate in the language fluently,” said Fatimah.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Prisons deputy director Fathi Musidi said through such a programme, it would open the eyes of the community that the existence of the Henry Gurney School ‘was never a wasted effort’, adding that the performance of a school could always be boosted regardless of its location and type.

“It can simultaneously prepare the school towards excellence, in line with the department’s vision of becoming a leader in correctional services.

“In addition, the achievement of the SPM (SIjil Pelajaran Malaysia) examination as well as the ability to continue studying to a higher level are proof that success can be achieved by the trainees of this school,” he pointed out.