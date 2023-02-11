Foundation launches Rakan YPNM app for consumers to report errant biz operators

KUCHING (Feb 11): Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia (YPNM) Sarawak branch has launched the ‘Rakan YPNM’ app to enable consumers to report errant business operators.

Its chairman Daren Ling said the app is in line with digitalising consumerism in Sarawak as it allows consumers to make complaints online.

He added the app also allows consumers to check on ceiling prices of controlled items announced by the government.

According to Ling again, he recently led a delegation from YPNM Sarawak to pay a courtesy call on Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin during which they introduced the app to him.

“The purpose of this visit is to have joint discussion in strengthening bilateral relationships between us as well as providing our fullest cooperation to the Ministry in implementing their policies. We have a very fruitful discussion whereby we have touched on several current issues,” he said in a statement.

Also present during the meeting were YPNM Sarawak secretary Jimmy Ling, vice chairman of YPNM Kuching Sebastian Apeng and its deputy secretary Ceclilia Quek.

He also said YPNM Sarawak has set up a Monitoring Bureau of which members will be trained by KPDN officers and are ready to assist and follow up on all kinds of complaints received through the Rakan YPNM app.

“YPNM Sarawak will from time to time, work together closely with KPDN to organise events, seminars and any other platforms in order to protect the interest of the consumers,” he added.