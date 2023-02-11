Gerald: Young, talented S’wakians needed to achieve developed state status

MIRI (Feb 11): Efforts to nurture young, talented Sarawakians are needed to enable Sarawak to become a developed state by 2030 and it can begin by adopting an education system that balances academic, sports and co-curriculum, says Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

“As parents, it is good to always encourage children to be actively involved in co-curriculum activities organised by the school. It not only can help children unveil their hidden talent, it actually helps them to become confident, think innovatively and creatively.

“This is a long term investment that requires parents’ time, energy and effort, and it would definitely be a good one,” said Gerald when officiating at SMK St Joseph’s Co-Curriculum Carnival 2023 at a hotel here yesterday.

The carnival was jointly organised by the school’s Co-Curriculum Unit, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and alumni of SMK St Joseph’s Miri to coincide with the SPM examination which will be held for three weeks.

Various sports and cultural activities have been planned involving Form 1 to 4 students to help in their personal and academic development.

The Layar assemblyman handed cheques amounting RM70,000 for the school to build a gym for weightlifting and RM10,000 for the school’s Teachers Welfare Club.

Also present at the launching and cheque presentation were political secretary to the Premier Romeo Christopher Tegong, SMK St Joseph Miri principal Peter Use Lenjau, the school’s PTA president Matthew Silek, and the school board of management chairman Sylvester Lim.