HASiL: Submit EA and EC remunerations for 2022 before Feb 28

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) is reminding employers of the responsibility to prepare and submit EA remuneration statements (private sector) and EC (government sector) for the year of 2022 before or on Feb 28, 2023.

In a press statement issued by HASiL Communication Division, it reminded the employers of the responsibility according to the provision of subsection 83(1A) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (ACP 1967) to submit these EA and EC remuneration returns every year according to the set date.

For reference, employers can access the Explanatory Notes E 2022 through HASiL portal www.hasil.gov.my or at https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/csthpo0v/nota_penerangan_e2022.pdf.

Further inquiries and feedback can be forwarded to HASiL via Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat; and through the feedback form on HASiL official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/public.