High hopes placed on Henry Gurney boxing duo to qualify for Sukma 2024

KUCHING (Feb 11): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is placing hopes on two boxing athletes from Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo making the cut for the Sarawak contingent in the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

In this respect, she acknowledges the potential of these two youths, based on their excellent performance at the recent Malaysia Cup Tournament.

“Both of them are involved in the school’s boxing programme and are trained by the trainer here.

“At the just-concluded tournament, both won gold medals for Sarawak and for us in the ministry, this is a great achievement.

“Even though they are placed in the school, the potential that they have can be developed further and thus, producing something that is good.

“For today, we have presented them with certificates of appreciation, as well as a set of boxing gloves and apparel, in recognition of their contributions to the state,” she told reporters when met after officiating at the closing ceremony of the Henry Gurney School’s ‘Bahasa Malaysia Literacy’ programme today.

Fatimah also said for Sukma 2024, the two boxers must make sure that they would be ready for participation in their respective categories, in the hope of bringing glory to Sarawak.

The Malaysia Cup Tournament took place at Nilai in Negeri Sembilan from Jan 30 to Feb 4, where Sarawak emerged the overall champion.

Both athletes from Henry Gurney School brought back two gold medals – one earned from the 5:0 points for the 60kg category, and the other from the 4:1 points for the 63.5kg category.