Is MACC probe against Muhyiddin trumped up? Wait for final report, PM Anwar says

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today backed the corruption investigation against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Suggesting that there may be truth in the allegations against the Perikatan Nasional chairman, Anwar said the issue would not have been played up by the opposition pact if it were untrue.

“Whether or not it is malicious wait for the report.

“I don’t think this issue would have been played up if it is untrue, there is some truth to it,” Anwar told reporters here after officiating the Housewife Social Security Scheme and MyFutureJobs 2023 Career Carnival. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME