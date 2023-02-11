Julaihi: 33kV underground cable system for new Asajaya substation to be completed in June

KUCHING (Feb 11): The installation of a 33kV underground cable system for the newly-completed Asajaya substation is expected to be completed by June this year, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunications Minister said the installation of the cable at the substation was necessary to ensure the stability of the power supply system.

“Today we visited the new Asajaya substation which has just completed. We came here today as we want to see the real situation on the ground.

“For now, the Asajaya 33/11kV substation is connected to the Kota Samarahan B substation and will be connected to the MID 33/11kV substation through an underground cable line.

“So, based on my observation, the development of this substation will improve electricity supply in this area including Sadong Jaya, Simunjan area too,” he told reporters when met after visiting the Asajaya substation power supply here today.

While expressing relief over the progress of the project, Julaihi said there were still some works that needed to be done.

He said many had been making noise due to frequent power outages occurring in his constituency.

He assured that he understands the inconvenience and hoped the community leaders in the areas would be able to help the state government to explain and inform the current situation to the public.

“But there is still work that is being done. For example, the work to install the underground cable requires good contractors because it needs to be laid using a horizontal directional drilling (HDD) system to connect the power supply network to the industrial area in Kota Samarahan.

“And the construction work is still underway. I hope once everything is completed, it will stabilise the electricity supply in this area because we often receive complaints from the public regarding power outages,” he said, adding the fallen trees had also caused power outages.

“In addition, the incident also happened due to trees falling on the road. Because, when the trees fall on the road, it might affect the cable.

“Because the cable is insulated, it will cause power interruption within 10 seconds because of the movement,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Sarawak Energy, the 33/11kV Asajaya substation was successfully commissioned in December 2021.

The utility company also said the development of the substation and upgrading supports supply reliability in the area had involved a total cost of RM14.59 million.