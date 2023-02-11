Lee: MAS flight from KL lands safely in Miri despite technical difficulty

MIRI (Feb 11): A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from Kuala Lumpur landed safely at Miri Airport today after it reported having technical problems earlier.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a brief statement said that he received a report regarding the incident and subsequently notified all related agencies to be on standby.

“The flight was MH2574 from Kuala Lumpur to Miri with 101 passengers plus an infant onboard.

“It was scheduled to land at 11.10am but the actual landing time was 11.44am,” he said.

Lee added the incident did not affect airport operations.