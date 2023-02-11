MMEA achievements earns minister’s praise

SANDAKAN (Feb 11): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded 1,143 arrests for various offenses in the country last year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he was satisfied with the commitment shown by MMEA in carrying out various tasks including maintaining security in the country’s maritime waters.

“I was informed that last year alone (2022), almost RM4.8 million items were seized while more than RM45 million in fines/compounds were issued to offenders who were arrested by MMEA.

“This shows that MMEA has the capability, skills and expertise comparable with other enforcement agencies in the country,” he said.

Saifuddin said this during the ‘Fleet Review’ of the sea, air and land assets near the Sandakan MMEA office, in conjunction with the MMEA 18th Day Celebration.

Also present were Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, MMEA Director General Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som, and Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

Saifuddin said he is confident that MMEA is able to safeguard the country’s waters as well as conduct search and rescue operations at sea.

Yesterday’s event also saw several MMEA assets carry out exercises in the waters of Sabah.

The exercise is a training in the form of operations from the point of view of empowering and increasing the competence of the presence of MMEA assets in the sea and air as a strategy to combat crimes in Sabah waters.