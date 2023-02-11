Never be afraid to dream big, Sibu students advised

SIBU (Feb 11): Students must not be afraid to dream big and set high goals for themselves, says educationist Tan Sri Clement Hii.

Nonetheless, the founder of HCK Capital Group and SEGi Education, also points out that such goals must also be realistic and holistic.

“For those of you sitting for your SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) or STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia) examinations this year, let me assure you that dreaming big is not a crime, and it is neither morally nor mentally wrong.

“You may, after that, be contemplating undertaking tertiary studies either locally or overseas, and later, going into a profession of your choice or maybe even becoming an entrepreneur like myself.

“Having big dreams just means that you have set high goals for yourself, but at the same time, you must also be realistic and holistic,” said Clement in his speech for SMK Sacred Heart’s ‘19th Annual Speech Day’ here today.

He shared with the students his ‘three important points when dreaming big’, namely confidence, overcoming fear of failure, and finding one’s meaning and purpose in life.

On confidence, he said the students must be assured of their self-worth and self-esteem, and be clear on why they were ‘deserving of the awesome things or achievements that they dreamed about’.

“You also need to overcome the fear of failure. I used to tell my top employees, many of whom were more qualified than me with their high IQ and PhDs, that the only reason that I was their boss and they were working for me was because I had gone through more failures than they had, and I had also learned from those failures.

“Most importantly, dreaming big requires us to find the meaning and purpose in life. A big dream without meaning is pointless. Meaningful dreams can be about personal growth, breaking the family cycle of poverty, as was the case for myself, self-acceptance, or proving to friends and foes that we can make it, despite the odds.”

Additionally, Clement regarded the post-pandemic period as ‘the best of time to innovate and grow’.

“It’s actually the worst of time to just be standing still, whether as an entrepreneur, or even as a student.”

He also called upon students to expand knowledge to include digital and software application skills.

Meanwhile in his remark, SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo said the annual ‘Speech Day’ signified the end of an academic year and its transition to the next.

“It’s a celebration of our dear children and their achievements in the past year,” said Teo.

At the event, several awards were presented to outstanding members of the school’s community, namely the ‘Invaluable Contributions and Excellence Leadership Awards’, ‘Outstanding Character Awards’, ‘Outstanding Achievement in Co-Curricular Activities’, ‘Top Students in 2022 School Examinations Awards’, ‘Best Student Awards’ (for every subject), ‘Brave Heart Award’, ‘Icon Awards’ (covering uniform bodies, clubs and associations, sports and games, and all-rounder co-curricular and sport activities categories), ‘Excellent Student Award’, ‘Top Student Award’, and ‘Best Teacher Award’.

Sacred Heart School board of management chairman Bishop of Sibu Joseph Hii and its secretary Dr Gregory Hii, board member Senator Robert Lau, Sacred Heart Old Students Association president Penghulu Yong King Sung, SMK Sacred Heart parent-teacher association chairman Dr Lau Ngi Chuong, and School Alumni Association of Kuching president Nicholas Hu, were among the guests at the event.