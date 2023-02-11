Minos: MPKS not reimbursing individuals spending own money for road resurfacing

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will not be reimbursing individuals claiming to have spent their own money to do road resurfacing work, said its chairman Dato Peter Minos.

“It is established public policy that any tar-sealing of roads or any job must first be approved by a local council plus the payment for the job.

“It cannot be a private individual doing and paying a job first, and making claims on the council later. This must be made very clear to all,” he said in a statement today.

Minos was responding to a recent news report of Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong assisting a houseowner in Jalan Stakan to reimburse the cost of resurfacing the road to his house from MPKS.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, claimed the house owner at Lorong 5, Jalan Stakan, known as Mr Soon, has complained to MPKS about the poor road condition there.

Kong said that Mr Song, after many months of inaction from MPKS, had no choice but to take matters into his own hands and resurface the road using his own hard earned money which had set him back a total RM16,000.

Minos explained that there are many reasons for a job request not being done or delayed, such as shortage of necessary funds and doing priority jobs elsewhere.

“A fair and legitimate job is always eventually done if first approved and funds for it are provided for. It is very tough running a local council especially if there are real constraints of funds and manpower, and demand placed on it is overwhelming,” he said.

Minos pointed out for any political party instigating local residents to make improper claims and compensations for unauthorised jobs this will make life very difficult for any local council.

“It is a council’s job and duty to meet any reasonable and fair request of a local resident, on top of doing its statutory duties to residents in its jurisdiction. As for MPKS, if any staff is found not up to expectation or negligent, any resident can see and meet the Chairman anytime anywhere for appeal or giving input or complaint.

“MPKS in fact appreciates complaints and inputs as MPKS cannot possibly monitor everything in its area,” he said.

On the latest issue of waste collection in MPKS areas, Minos said there were admittedly serious disruptions of services due to the abrupt closure of landfill near Kampung Plaie.

He said because of this, wastes from Samarahan are now sent to Trienekens landfill at Mambong, which is quite far from some areas in Samarahan.

With areas such as Sadong Jaya which is over 60 kilometres from Mambong, he said this is affecting contractor’s collection schedules and work programmes.

“But the contractor was already directed by MPKS to do special spring clearing and to clear all outstanding waste, and revert to normal collection schedules. By Feb 15, this must be done. No two ways about it. Waste must be collected. No excuses to be entertained,” he said.

Minos also announced MPKS mobile counters are being set up during weekends aimed at improving assessment rate payment by residents.

He said these centres are set up in public areas to enable ratepayers to make their payment on Saturdays and Sundays since most of them work on weekdays.

“MPKS seeks to improve rate payments by the local residents. Now it is only over 70 percent. The target is at least 90 percent.

“Rates are badly needed to do public services like grass cutting, street cleaning, desludging, drain cleaning and so on,” he said.