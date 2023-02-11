Penampang flyover to begin construction soon

PENAMPANG (Feb 11): The new flyover for Penampang is expected to commence construction soon, said District Officer Francis Chong.

“I was informed by the Public Works Department (PWD) that the project was offered on Oct 25, 2022 and is expected to be completed in 24 months,” he said, adding that the project is expected to cost RM197 million.

The overall cost of the project is said to be about RM300 million as it will include compensation to be paid to the 98 landowners affected.

He added that the flyover would be similar to the one fronting Hotel No 5 with dual carriageways to and from the state capital as well as Tambunan.

“We hope that once completed, the flyover will reduce traffic congestion in Donggongon,” Chong said when met at the ‘mamason’ and ‘mogimpi’ ritual conducted at the Sigah monument in Donggongon township on Saturday.

The ritual was performed to appease the spirits that have taken up residence in the monument as it would be demolished to make way for the flyover.

Chong said the new Sigah monument is expected to cost about RM3 million and this is included in the flyover project cost.

“It will be a design and build concept, ” he said.

Meanwhile former Penampang District Councillor Chong Pit Fah said the idea to build the Sigah monument was mooted in 2006 when he was the chairman for the district council’s beautification bureau.

“We were very lucky to get landscape designer Paulina Yong who volunteered her services and came up with this design. It was an idea to boost tourism in the district and I am happy to note that it is now a landmark for Penampang,” he said.

Paulina added that as a Sino Dusun, she took pride in knowing that the ‘sigah’ was akin to a crown in the community.

“When designing the monument, I studied in depth about the ‘sigah’ and its significance as I wanted to highlight what is majestic to the KadazanDusun community,” said Yong.