Penguang: Ngepan symposium platform to preserve Iban culture, tradition

MIRI (Feb 11) Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil said the state-level Ngepan Iban Symposium (SNI)2022 launched yesterday serves as a platform to preserve and uphold the culture and tradition of the Iban community.

According to him, most of the youths in this modern era are not fully aware of the local culture history especially in terms of the uniqueness of the Iban culture.

“Therefore, through this event, we could play a role in upholding the Iban tradition so that it may be known in depth by the younger generation, not only among our own Iban community, but also by the public.

“In doing so, we preserve our culture, further preventing it from being lost in the wave of modernisation,” he said in his address at the launch of the event at Pullman Hotel here.

Penguang who is also chairman of SNI 2022 said the symposium was being organised for the second time after the first one took place in Betong in 2019.

He further added that SNI 2022 was supposed to take place early last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Among the objectives of the symposium include showcasing Ngeban Iban as an identity of the Iban community; promoting the uniqueness of contemporary costumes based on Ngepan Iban which is hoped to become a fashion trend that will be adopted by the present generation.

“Myself, as a collector of Iban traditional clothing, feel that this symposium is an appropriate platform for us to display Ngepan Iban as a symbol of Iban heritage, so that it will be known and studied by the present generation,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 310 people from all over Sarawak took part in the two-day event which features various elements of the Iban community such as ngajat, nimang, bepantun, bejawang, bekuntau, gendang pampat and gendang pangkung tinggang.

There were also 25 booths set up at the venue selling various kinds of Iban crafts and products related to the Iban community.

The symposium also included an academic presentation on four topics by 16 panels with experiences and knowledge on the subjects, and an Antique Ngepan Iban Exhibition.

The symposium will conclude with a closing dinner on Saturday, which will feature eight Kumang and six Keling finalists who will compete in SNI 2022 Kumang and Keling event later that night.

Also present at the launching ceremony was SNI 2022 organising chairman, councillor Edward Mendai.