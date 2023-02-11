Petros’ inaugural Industry Connect shares role in O&G resource management, future projects

KUCHING (Feb 11): Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) held its inaugural Industry Connect event on Feb 10, which was co-hosted by the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF).

According to Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni in a statement, the event was aimed at sharing Petros’ role in the management of oil and gas in Sarawak as well as its future projects.

It was also to relay the opportunities available to the local business communities, especially those in the oil and gas and energy segment as well as how the business community can register to become Petros vendors.

Dr Hazland said he congratulated Petros and SBF for the collaboration and a successful first Industry Connect event and hoped more similar events will be organised in the future.

“The Industry Connect event should be emulated for other industries. Open and honest communication is the key to pushing Sarawak forward in achieving the ambitious targets set out by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in the Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Engagements such as Industry Connect will be an important catalyst in supporting Sarawak’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) towards capturing the opportunities in the oil and gas as well as energy industry,” he said.

Dr Hazland also officiated at the closing ceremony of the event.

He reiterated that PCDS is the guide towards a better and stronger Sarawak and will create more business and job opportunities while accelerating capability building to realise the aspirations of being a developed state by 2030.

“Petros is the enabler in developing the right strategies to increase participation of Sarawak contractors in the energy sector. The Sarawak Gas Roadmap will provide better access to affordable and sustainable gas development, with such initiatives as the Virtual Pipeline System enabling access to gas even in the most remote areas of Sarawak.

“Similarly, the Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine project and Samalaju pipeline will pave the way and finally take advantage of Miri and Samalaju’s potential to spur additional growth and prosperity,” he said.