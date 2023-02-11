PM Anwar: Govt stands firm against abuse of power, corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that despite being viewed with cynicism, the unity government remains firm in its stance against abuse of power and corrupt practices.

Citing the government’s decision to stop the practice of hiring foreign workers using agents as an example, the prime minister said despite objections from a few stakeholders, measures to ensure that the workers involved are not abused will still continue.

He said the high cost imposed by agents affects the entry of foreign workers, when the country needs them in certain sectors, such as plantations and the food industry, including restaurants.

“We know that there are parties making high profits by imposing excessive additional costs, and by right, we should be seen as putting efforts to defend workers’ rights and prevent any form of oppression, whether they are local workers or foreign workers.

“We don’t want this to continue. That’s why I am firm in this matter and if there are cynics, I don’t care…my friends and I in the Cabinet are determined to elevate the country to become a great nation,” he said.

He said this when launching the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) and the 2023 MYFutureJobs Career Carnival here today, which was also attended by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar. ― Bernama