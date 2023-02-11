Police say will still check for road tax, driving licence despite move to digital versions

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): The police’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) said today it welcomes the government’s latest move to do away with physical vehicle registration and driving licences.

However, the department clarified that this new move would not stop the police from running checks on the licences as officers have been supplied equipment to cross-verify with the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) database.

“We welcome the initiative that has been introduced by the Ministry of Transport and Road Transport Department to lessen the burden of the public, especially when they are queuing at the counter [for getting licences].

“With this new implementation, private vehicle owners only need to display their own road tax and driving licences through their phone application instead of the physical documents,” JSPT wrote in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke announced that from February 10, owners of private vehicles will no longer be required to display the vehicle licence, also known as road tax stickers, on windscreens.

He said that the move was part of digitisation plans for the JPJ for motor vehicle licences and driving licences.

The change will be carried out in stages, with the first phase involving individual private vehicles, including motorcycles.

Vehicles registered for e-hailing services, goods and company services will still have to adhere to the normal procedures.

Loke said the police and JPJ enforcers will no longer take action against vehicles not displaying their road tax but will use their own devices to check on the drivers’ and vehicles’ statuses.

He added that any summons issued for not displaying the sticker after the announcement would be classified as “No Further Action”. — Malay Mail