Premier: 30 trillion cubic metres carbon storage capacity in S’wak’s continental shelf seabed

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak has an estimated 30 trillion cubic metres of carbon storage capacity in the seabed of its continental shelf, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak has gazetted its Land Code (Carbon Storage) Rules 2022 to include airspace and properties above the surface of land, as well as the seabed of the state’s continental shelf to provide legal framework for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) activities.

“The depleted or abandoned petroleum fields in offshore areas are suitable for the development of secured and permanent storage of captured carbon dioxide (CO2) by oil and gas companies who now have the obligation to reduce emission of CO2,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his keynote address during the Asean Education Cities Conference 2023 held at Sunway University in Kuala Lumpur today.

Abang Johari added that Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd has recently reached a final investment decision for the development of Kasawari carbon capture storage project at a location off Bintulu and it is expected to reduce 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

Reputable companies from Singapore, South Korea and Japan have also expressed interest in participating and investing in CCUS in the state, he added.

Moreover, Abang Johari said the state had amended and gazetted its Forest (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules 2022 to provide a legal framework to regulate forest produce that covers carbon stocks and greenhouse gas emissions in permanent forest estates.

“Sarawak is developing a well-designed and well-connected carbon market for companies and individuals to reduce their carbon footprint, while also supporting the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future,” he said.

To further accelerate the state’s green energy agenda, Abang Johari remarked that Sarawak is the first in the region to generate power from wind.

“We are witnessing progressive growth in the wind industry, beginning with technical innovation that includes advancement and sophistication of instruments and materials to transform wind to electricity.”

Touching on the blue economy initiative, Abang Johari said the state government will allocate another RM30 million to implement Phase Two of the reef balls deployment.

“In 2019, the Sarawak government has allocated RM70 million to deploy a total of 16,800 reef balls in strategic places along the coastline of Sarawak from Tanjung Datu to Lawas,” he said.

He said Sarawak will strive to achieve a sustainable blue economy by taking a holistic approach to policy and management to realise the sustainable ocean-based economies.

“Sarawak is also exploring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by way of cultivation and harvesting of microalgae for the purpose of extracting crude algae oils for biofuels,” he said.

Abang Johari said SEDC Energy is currently working with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) in the SAF project.

Besides, he said the state government is supporting the conversion of oil palm waste, including empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells and palm oil mill effluent, into valuable animal feed.

“We are working closely with researchers, industry players and the local communities to promote the use of oil palm waste for animal feed and to address any challenges that may arise.”

Lastly, on Sarawak’s energy development, Abang Johari aims for the state to maintain at least 60 per cent renewable energy capacity mix, with renewable hydropower at its core and an increase in alternative renewable energy resources.

Other targets are reducing CO2 emissions by 600,000 tons per annum via electrifying the state’s mobility fleet and achieving more than 15 per cent income from foreign markets, which includes pursuing power exports.