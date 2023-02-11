Rear of trailer lorry in Bintulu damaged after catching fire

BINTULU (Feb 11): The back of a 14-wheel trailer lorry was damaged after catching fire near Kilang Semanok, Bintulu/Tatau Road near here early Saturday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the fire had started from one of the rear tyres before spreading to other parts of the lorry.

“We received a distress call at 6.38am and immediately relayed it to the Tatau Bomba fire station and a team of six firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire using water from the fire engine’s tank and the operation ended at 7.30am after confirming the situation was safe,” it said in a statement.

No injuries or casualties were reported and the damages caused have yet to be determined.