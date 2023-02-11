Ritual to appease Sigah spirits

PENAMPANG (Feb 11): The iconic Sigah monument at the roundabout in Donggongon will be demolished to make way for a flyover that is expected to start construction soon.

But before the demolition is carried out, the Kadazan Dusun community in the district on Saturday conducted the ‘mamason’ and ‘mogimpi’ ritual to appease the spirit(s) that have taken residence in the monument which is the landmark of Penampang.

Leaders from the Kadazan and Dusun community gathered at the Sigah roundabout at 10am to witness the ritual which was conducted by bobolians (priest and priestess) and a spiritual medium from Penampang, Papar and Tuaran.

It was learnt that the spirit(s) had requested for a pig to be sacrificed at the site and it was done after the bobolians offered some prayers through chants as well some offerings.

The group then headed to the location, about 100 metres away, where a new Sigah monument would be constructed.

Here the bobolians also offered prayers and offerings of padi and rice wine.

According to Persatuan Bobolian Sabah president Datuk Stephen Boliku who was also present at the ceremony, through the medium, the spirit(s) residing in the Sigah were informed that they would be relocated to the new monument or to a location of their preference.

“In the past there have been numerous accidents in this area and some believe that the spirit(s) residing in the Sigah had a part to play in that. So, with the assistance of the bobolian, we appeal to the spirit(s) to stop ‘disturbing’ the area.

“In the past, spirits demanded blood offering therefore the pig was sacrificed here today to appease those guarding the Sigah monument,” he said.

According to Boliku, the sacrifice was conducted to also ensure that the construction work of the flyover will be smooth and safe.

Meanwhile, District Chief Charles Masuil suggested that the new Sigah monument be named after the Kadazan leader Datuk Peter Mojuntin.

“I was made to understand that the new monument will be built higher than the flyover with room for a museum of ritual and tradition at the bottom of the structure. It is my hope that the museum will be looked after by the Persatuan Bobolian Sabah and I urge the District Council to allocate an office space for the association.

“I was also made to understand that during the ‘mogimpi’ ritual, one of the spirits at the Sigah monument identified itself as ‘menteri (minister) which could mean that it was a former minister and a leader of the KadazanDusun Murut community in Penampang.

“Therefore, I suggest that the new Sigah monument be named ‘Sigah Datuk Peter Joinod Mojuntin, who is also known as the Golden Son of Penampang. This monument with its museum can be a tourist attraction for the district once completed,” he said.

The current Sigah monument was constructed in 2008 and is the landmark for Penampang.