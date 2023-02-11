Rooney Ricky Jameson awarded Anugerah Tokoh Pelajar of SMK Selirik Kapit

KUCHING (Feb 11): Rooney Ricky Jameson of SMK Selirik in Kapit was awarded the Anugerah Tokoh Pelajar during the school’s Outstanding Student Awards event for the 2022/2023 session held at the school’s Dewan Setia Kasih yesterday.

The award was presented by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Tasks) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who also officiated at the event.

Rooney, who is the school’s chief prefect, was also chosen as the school’s outstanding student in Form 5 for his exemplary performance in academics – particularly in the Bahasa Malaysia, History, Mathematics, Chemistry and Computer Science subjects – besides being the recipient of the Anugerah Pelajar Sahsiah Cemerlang alongside fellow student Cerinna Khairul Nizan. He is also active in co-curricular activities as he had participated in several state-level and district-level competitions in the state.

The Best Student Award (Co-curriculum) went to Samuel Rawin Augustine and Thrisya Abong – while the Anugerah Nilam (5-star) was awarded to Charllene Belle Daniel, Felex Undi Jawie, Rooney Ricky Jameson, Asffrina Aleya Bajang and Emilyana Nguyan Machau for having read more than 600 books during their studies there.

Speaking at the event, Ugak called on parents and teachers to play their part in ensuring their children attend school and to monitor their movements so that they will not get involved in social problems.

The Hulu Rajang MP expressed hope that the civil servants in the area always practise the principles of transparency and trust when carrying out their responsibilities to the people in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani expounded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Kapit district education officer Gani Egit, Kapit district acting police chief ASP Anthony Apoi, PIBG chairman Tuai Rumah Masam Unyat, school principal Awin Engga as well as students and parents of the school.