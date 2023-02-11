Sabah govt asked to resolve KKIP residents’ settlement issue

TELIPOK (Feb 11): The Sabah State Government has been asked to discuss the problem of land acquisition by the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) which has not been resolved for up to 30 years now.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah acting deputy president Datuk Kapitan Stephen Teo said without the state cabinet’s decision, the two ministries involved would not issue a final decision to help the residents involved.

“The settlement of land of the villagers of Norowot, Sukoli, Rugading and Malawa involved in the acquisition of KKIP land requires thorough action by the Ministry of Industrial Development and the Ministry of Local Government and Housing,” he said.

Stephen who is also STAR Karambunai Division head, said this after attending the JPKK Kg Norowot dialogue at the Bukit Payung KKIP Hall here on Saturday.

Kg Norowot JPKK chairman Robert Silati said the meeting of about 100 residents should involve representatives of KKIP, Tuaran District Council (MDT), Pantai Dalit assemblyman Datuk Jasnih Daya and Karambunai sssemblyman Datuk Yakubah Khan.

“We will continue this dialogue session even without the presence of authority representatives that have been invited,” he said.

According to Robert, the dialogue was aimed at asking KKIP and MDT to help solve applications for houses, land grants, compensation, cemeteries, maintenance and gate taxes for residents whose land was included in KKIP but has not been solved for the past 28 years.

Meanwhile, Sabah People’s Protection Association (Pelindung) president Hj Ramli Akim asked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor to intervene to solve the problems of the residents so that the government does not mistreat the taking of the residents’ land.

“The existence of KKIP aims to upgrade the lives of residents by providing job opportunities, but the problem of land acquisition must be resolved,” he said.

Ramli pointed out the MDT has demanded the residents pay assessment rate when the ownership of the compensated houses has not been given.

On behalf of residents, Ramli asked the government to speed up the issuance of settlement house grants, settle qualified residents who have not been given houses, pay off land and house compensation, not interfere with the management of residents’ cemeteries and provide adequate facilities in the settlement area.