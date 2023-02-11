Saberkas membership at all branches ‘encouraging’, says vice president

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) is showing encouraging membership at all branches, said its vice president Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Abdul Rauf.

“For this year and the whole of last year, participation from the youths is encouraging at all branches. Most of our programmes are channelled to the branch level so that we can get close to the grassroots, particularly the youth.

“We want to cultivate the sense of volunteerism among the youth. The challenge is there, especially with the presence of social media. That is why we need to encourage the youth to be more involved in community activities,” he told a press conference at the Saberkas Blood Donation Campaign held in Farley Kuching today.

Abang Abdul Aziz said the campaign is one of 757 programmes planned for Saberkas’ 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee celebration this year.

The campaign is organised by the Saberkas Pending branch in collaboration with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Farley Kuching.

“The purpose of the campaign is to increase the awareness of donating blood for needy patients, especially at SGH where they need at least 70 units of blood a day.

“Our target for this (blood donation) campaign is 100 donors. So far, we have 40 registered already,” he said.

On the highlight event for the Golden Jubilee celebration, Abang Abdul Aziz said it will be the Saberkas Convention to be held in October.

“At the convention, we will hold our annual general meeting (AGM) and dinner. From now until March, we will be having meeting at the unit and branch levels. Only after all branches have had their meetings will we hold our state-level AGM,” he said.

Abang Abdul Aziz, who is also a political secretary to the Premier, was representing Saberkas president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the event.

Also present was Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who contributed a cheque of RM1,500 to Saberkas Pending branch to conduct their activities.

“I hope more programmes like this will be held,” he said.