Sibu police arrest 27 individuals for alleged unlicensed swiftlet farming

SIBU (Feb 11): The police arrested 27 people suspected of swiftlet farming without a license following a series of raids carried out at various premises around Tanjung Manis here on Feb 8 and Feb 9.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement today said that on Feb 8, the police conducted a total of 16 raids and arrested nine local men aged between 39 and 74 years old, as well as seized audio equipment, accessories and 120 pieces of swiftlet nests estimated to be worth RM28,885.

On Feb 9, 12 raids were carried out and saw 13 men and five women aged between 20 and 81 years old arrested. The police also seized audio equipment, accessories and 204 pieces of swiftlet nests with an estimated value of RM17,785.

“All suspects failed to show valid permits or licences from the wildlife controller to carry out swiftlet farming.

“Police reports were lodged and all arrests and seizures were handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC),” he said.

Zulkipli added the raids were an integrated operation joined by the Region 5 Marine Police Team Sibu, SFC, Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue Department, Sibu Enforcement Agency, Matu Daro District Council, Mukah Land and Survey Department and Sarawak Energy Berhad.