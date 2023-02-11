S’wak needs youths to ‘bring out its best’, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Feb 11): Sarawak needs its youths to bring out its best towards achieving the goal of a high income and developed state by 2030, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said youths need to create the value of loving Sarawak and pride of being Sarawakians.

“We need to transform our Sarawak and bring out its best. That is why it is important for schools to teach our students and help them understand this value so we can bring out the best of Sarawak,” he said at the presentation of Excellence Awards at SMK Methodist here today.

Chieng said Sarawak has been very focused in achieving its goals and has three main pillars – economic prosperity, inclusive society and environmental sustainability.

He added Sarawak also needs good, educated people to create a strong nation.

Meanwhile, SMK Methodist principal Philip Ling said almost 500 students received the awards.

“The school board, Parent Teacher Association and the alumni have contributed almost RM20,000 every year for the awards.

“We hope these certificates and incentives will motivate our students to continue striving for excellence and our teachers continue to work harder to help the students,” he said.

Also present was SMK Methodist Board of Management chairman John Ting.