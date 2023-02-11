Tax exemption status of five Sibu shipping companies restored after appeal

KUCHING (Feb 11): The tax exemption status of five shipping companies in Sibu has been restored after they filed Notices of Appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax for hearing.

According to tax consultant Lam Kam Wing, the five shipping companies carrying on business in transporting cargo by sea were tax audited by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB).

“Consequent to the tax audit conducted, IRB found that as the motor vessels of these companies did not sail into the international sea, their motor vessels do not fall within the meaning of ‘Malaysian sea-going ship’ under Section 54A (6) of ITA 1967.

“Hence, their statutory incomes derived from their shipping business cannot qualify for tax exemption. The previous tax exemption granted for the past years was thus withdrawn. The companies were then required to pay back a substantial amount of additional tax,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lam said, being aggrieved by the additional assessments raised, the companies filed in Notices of Appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax for hearing.

He said a written legal representation was submitted to IRB for review of the appeals.

“After having perused the lengthy written legal representation submitted by the lawyer of the companies, the IRB’s Legal Department at Putrajaya has finally accepted the legal contentions therein and allowed the appeals of the companies resulting in an out of court settlement of the appeals by restoring the tax exemption status of the companies.

“The appeals were then recorded as settled before the Special Commissioners of Income Tax,” he added.

The companies were represented by Lam and lawyer Kimberly Huang Mee Xuan of Huang & Co Advocates in Sibu.