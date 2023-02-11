Under fire, Anwar says Nazri’s appointment as US ambassador put forward a year ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): The appointment of Umno warlord Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz as the new Malaysian ambassador to the United States was made a year ago, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has clarified today.

Under fire for allegedly awarding Nazri the post following the alliance of Pakatan Harapan and Umno, Anwar added that the confirmation from Washington had arrived six months ago.

“I only asked for the permission of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to delay the appointment letter so that I could prepare my Cabinet line-up,” Anwar told reporters here after officiating the Housewife Social Security Scheme and MyFutureJobs 2023 Career Carnival.

Anwar only took over as prime minister in November last year, with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno serving before him. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME