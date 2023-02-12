APM personnel help send man who suffers from back pain to Miri Hospital

MIRI (Feb 12): A five-member Civil Defence Force (APM) team was despatched to a house at Lorong Jati 8A Desa Senadin here to help send a 55-year-old man, who complained of back pain to Miri Hospital last night.

According to Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Frankie John Jawan, they received a call from the man’s wife at 9.20pm.

“Upon arrival, the team met with the 50-year-old complainant who told them that her husband had earlier complained of back pain.

“The team then proceeded to send the man to Miri Hospital in an ambulance and arrived at the hospital at 10.20pm,” he said in a statement.

Frankie said the APM personnel ended the operation at 10.29pm after the man was handed over to the hospital.