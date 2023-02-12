BN expresses support for Hajiji-led Sabah govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed its support for the Sabah unity government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said this was in line with the decision made by all the parties involved in the unity government at the Federal level.

“A Permanent Secretariat of the Unity Government of Malaysia has been formed to coordinate all the founding parties.

“This includes the decision of the Unity Government Secretariat meeting which convened on Feb 7 to establish similar secretariats at the state level, including in Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry said Sabah BN was responsible for mobilising all efforts to ensure that the unity agenda could be realised, thus providing the best service to the people of the state.

BN also named Sabah Umno Liaison Body deputy chairman Datuk Yakub Khan as the representative of the coalition and Umno in negotiations with the Sabah unity government. — Bernama