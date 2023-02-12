Commitment to make SOGIP attractive to investments

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 12): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe and community leaders in Sipitang are unanimously committed to making the Sipitang Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) one of the main assets in attracting foreign investments for the constituency.

They also stressed their commitment in developing the economic and industrial hub of the state in general and the Sipitang district in particular to achieve the Excellent Achievement Quality Standard in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya’s development plan.

This commitment was made during a working visit and briefing session at Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) on Saturday led by the Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporate (SOGDC), Datuk Harun Bin Ismail and witnessed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, Datuk Thomas Logijin.

The session started with a briefing on current developments and main plans that will improve SOGIP’s operations more efficiently and ended with a brainstorming consultation between Phoong, Sipitang Member of Parliament Datuk Matbali Musah, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad chairman cum Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister cum Lumadan assemblyman Datuk Ruslan Muharam.

Meanwhile on a different note, Phoong also had a meeting with E-Steel Singapore Group chairman here to discuss the company’s investment project worth RM20 billion in SOGIP.

Once completed, phase one of E-Steel’s project will be creating about 10,000 jobs and Phoong is hopeful that this will attract Sabahans currently working in Singapore to come home.

Also present during the meeting were Logijin and Harun.