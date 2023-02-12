Digital road tax, license a boon to Sarawakian motorists

KUCHING (Feb 12): Several young Sarawakian motorists welcome the federal government’s decision to have digital display option for Motor Vehicle License (LKM) and the Malaysian Driving License (LMM) as it is beneficial for motorists in the long run.

An engineer, 27-year-old Douglas Jilan said, aside from eliminating the need to stick the physical road tax sticker on his car’s windshield, this would make the renewal of road tax much easier.

“At first, this will not be convenient to some of the motorists out there since they are adapting (to it). But I’m sure this decision will benefit motorists in the long run,” he told The Borneo Post.

The same sentiment was shared by IT student Milli Kimura, 23, saying that as the country is moving towards digitisation, making information and communication an easy access within the tip of the fingers is one of the great ways to nurture the people with advanced technology.

Like Douglas, she said it will take time for people to adapt to the new system.

“It won’t be at first because people are still adapting to this new system. But sooner or later, it will be too since most people are now also shifting to e-Wallet. We can see the transformation in the modern city where most people use e-Wallet instead of cash to make and receive payments.

“Same goes for this case. People now can have all information in their device; all in one place. Hence, our device is the new wallet,” she added.

Donor care associate Stephanie Sapuh, 26, said this will make the process of identifying and proofing much easier for road users.

“The authorities can cross-check and human error can be reduced from both parties – us the road users and them, the authorities.

“Human error as in forgetting the expiry (dates), forgetting the documents or rushing to get the documents on the day of expiry without other backup is simply chaotic,” she added.

Although both the road tax and driving license are done digitally, Stephanie said displaying them in physical form is also vital – adding that they serve as a ‘hardcopy for softcopy files’.

“There’s no harm in having both. And again the usage of both directly tells us that it is for the sake of error reduction

“Anyways if the road users prefer to use either one it also projects no harm. Those who find digitalised means much easier will do so and those who had no access to these technologies technically won’t be left out too. It’s a win-win when both are implemented,” she said.

When asked on whether the government should implement both physical display and digital display, Milli said the system should allow users to keep information offline under the user’s account and does not require internet connection all the time.

As such, she said the government can implement a method where the system only requires internet for any update of the e-LKM and e-LMM.

“I think – instead of letting the vehicle owner show (their road tax or driver’s licence), why not the enforcement officer bring their device and they just simply have to request their Identification Card (IC) or just key-in their car plate number (when they are at a roadblock).

“That way, the owner won’t have any excuse (to show the road tax and license),” added Douglas.