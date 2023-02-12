Dr Sim: Tremendous changes in Sarawak’s political landscape over past 10 years

KUCHING (Feb 12): Sarawak’s political landscape has undergone tremendous changes over the past 10 years, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said the years before 2014 were associated with the era of former chief minister and the current Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, while after 2014, it could be known as the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s era.

“Before 2018, we were still with Barisan Nasional (BN) and now after 2018, it’s a Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) era under Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in which we are ‘Sarawak First’, and politically and financially independent,” said Dr Sim.

He said this in his speech during GPS’s appreciation night held in conjunction of their 15th General Election’s results at Dewan Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Jalan P Ramlee here on Saturday.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president, said the state is under the capable leadership of Abang Johari, who boasted about 40 years of experience in the administration of the state and he has managed to increase the state’s revenue significantly over the years.

He added the four component parties under GPS, namely SUPP, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), have exceeded expectations in the recent state and federal elections.

“For us in SUPP, we will continue to play our role and do our part in GPS. It’s a partnership that started in 1970 which we have partnered with PBB for more than 50 years and we will continue to sustain the momentum until (the election in) 2026.”

PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, in his speech, hoped the federal government could now focus on the recovery of economy and dispense with further politicking.

“The past one term’s political debacles and politicking in Peninsular Malaysia and elsewhere have made many Malaysians experienced ‘political fatigue’. People are fed up. They want to see real development now and real work being done,” said Tiong, whose speech was delivered by the party’s secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining.

Tiong said it is time for political alliance like GPS to move as one and stop running down opponents in a zero-sum game manner.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier and PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Uggah Douglas Umbas congratulated all GPS MPs for being elected in the general election.

“Our victory in the election is a testimonial of Sarawakians’ strong support for the government because they want a stable government that is people and development friendly,” said Uggah.

Among those present included Abang Johari and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar.

Others who attended were Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof and wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Uggah’s wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang and Dr Sim’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong,