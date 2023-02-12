Going digital: What you need to know about JPJ’s new e-LKM and e-LMM

KUCHING (Feb 12): Effective Feb 10, Malaysian owners of private vehicles can use the Digital Road Tax (e-LKM) and Digital Driving Licence (e-LMM) via the JPJ Public Portal or the MyJPJ phone application.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that drivers can now just show or screenshot their online data instead of having the physical road tax stickers on their vehicles. Similarly, their driving licence can also be accessed online.

How to get the digital driving licence or road tax via MyJPJ app?

MyJPJ is an application developed by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) that allows road users to obtain JPJ-related services.

Among the functions found in this app are:

eLMM: Driving licence information

eLKM: Vehicle insurance details and road tax information

Check the latest numbers offered by JPJ

Review user test results

Summons check

Link to vehicle number bid application (JPJeBid) and queue number application (JPJeQ)

Check demerit points

Check the vehicle blacklist

Make a complaint about traffic offenses committed by other users (eAduan@JPJ)

The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google PlayStore and Huawei AppGallery.

How to login to the MyJPJ app

Users who have previously registered with the JPJ MySikap system on the JPJ Public Portal (https://public.jpj.gov.my/) can continue to login to the MyJPJ app using the same user ID and password.

For users who have never registered MySikap JPJ, follow the following steps:

Download and open the MyJPJ app. Click ‘Register New Account’. Then enter the identification card number/MyKad/MyPR/MyKAS. Fill in personal information such as name, phone number and active email Select and answer security questions. Keep a record of the information that has been given. Next, set a password that contains at least eight characters consisting of a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Registration is complete and the user will be taken to the main screen. Click on ‘Semakan Lesen Memandu’ for the digital driver’s licence (e-LMM). Click on ‘Semakan Lesen Kenderaan’ for the digital road tax (e-LKM).

In his Facebook page, Loke posted a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) to answer a few questions regarding the digitalisation of the road tax and driving licence.

Is it mandatory to use MyJPJ for digital road tax and driving licence?

No. It is one of the only options to get a digital copy for road tax and driver’s licence.

If I could not download the MyJPJ app now and could not show the digital road tax, will I get a summons?

No. The enforcement authorities can check the status of road tax and driving licence in the system using their own gadgets.

Do I still need to pay road tax and driver’s licence after the validity period ends?

Yes. You are still required to pay for your road tax and licence.

What about elderly people who do not have smartphones and areas where there is no internet?

As the digital format is not mandatory, you can still get a road tax sticker and a physical licence from JPJ, if necessary.

How about for a vehicle that is not driven by its owner?

For those who are not driving their own vehicle, they can print out the digital road tax and keep it in the vehicle. However, if you cannot show proof, it is not a crime. The enforcement can still check for details on their gadgets.

Any questions can be emailed to infodigital@jpj.gov.my or call the JPJ hotline on 03-27242522.

In a press conference in Putrajaya on Friday, Loke made the announcement about the digitalisation initiative.

He said that in line with the initiative, the provision under Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) where “each vehicle registration licence must be affixed and displayed on the relevant vehicle will no longer be enforced for the category of owners under the first phase.

“This exemption will be gazetted under the authority given to the Minister of Transport under Section 127(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This initiative will be implemented in stages, with the first phase involving individual private vehicles, including motorcycles taking into account system readiness and public acceptance of its implementation before expanding its implementation to the next phases,” he said, while welcoming all drivers and vehicle owners to join the digital platform.

However, vehicles registered for e-hailing services, goods and company services will still have to adhere to the normal procedures for now.

Other vehicles as well as non-Malaysian drivers and vehicle owners, and international driving license holders still need a physical copy of their documents.