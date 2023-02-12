Jalin George wins Open Gross title at DGA Golf Masters tournament

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 12): The two-over par 74 shot struck by Jalin George earned him the Open Gross winning title at the Dayak Golf Association of Sarawak (DGA) Masters, which took place at the Samarahan Country Club last Saturday (Feb 11).

Placing second was Luqman Nul Hakim, who registered six strokes behind Jalin.

Matucci Abun, Junical Ujal and James Reis scored 81, 81 and 82 On-Count-Back (OCB), respectively.

The Open Nett title was won by Augustine Chaba who returned a score of 65 strokes, beating Walter Suhai and Barnabas Dickson who registered 67 and 68, respectively.

Dominic Dado bagged the Senior Age 60-69 Gross win with his score of 80, while Sipol Ambun and George Garau came up with 86 and 88, respectively, placing them second and third spots, respectively.

Joel Berinau won the Nett Event with his score of 67, followed by Harold Unsie and Jeffrey Parang who struck 68 and 69, respectively.

The top three golfers in the Super Senior Nett category were Gabriel Edwin Blassan (70), Dato Allan Keripin (76) and Dato Winsel Ahtos (81), while Dato Issac Lugun, with 68 OCB, came out tops in the VIP/Invited Guests category, followed by Shafie Ahmad (68) and Mohamad Duri (69).

There was no winner for the ‘Hole-in-One’ prize of RM1,000, offered to the golfer who struck the ace at Hole 3 and Hole 17.

Earlier, DGA held its 19th annual general meeting chaired by the president, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

Among those present were the deputy president Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, and the secretary Leo Mamba.