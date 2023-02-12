Kit Siang: Introduce ‘Opposition Days’ in Dewan Rakyat

KUCHING (Feb 12) Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran leader Lim Kit Siang has proposed to introduce ‘Opposition Days’ where the Opposition will decide the Parliamentary business to be transacted in Dewan Rakyat.

He said Opposition Days is about the Opposition being able to decide the Parliamentary business to be transacted – a provision of two days of Opposition Days for longer Parliamentary meetings and a one-day Opposition Day for shorter parliamentary meetings.

“As the Opposition Leader has been given ministerial status, there should be a Ministerial statement in Parliament as to why Muhyiddin Yassin or Hadi Awang is not the Opposition Leader, and how they could aspire to the next Prime Minister if they are not prepared to undertake the responsibilities of an Opposition Leader,” he said in a statement today.

Lim noted that a new era will begin tomorrow when the new Parliament elected in the 15th General Election on Nov 19, 2022 will meet for seven weeks till the end of March to give substance to the hopes of a better Malaysia that have propelled the country for the last two-and-a-half months.

“Now, it is time to translate the hopes to reality,” he said.

It is noted that the Dewan Rakyat had met for two days in December to elect the new Speaker and two Deputy Speakers as well as to pass a vote of confidence on the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lim asserted that by the end of March, there must be evidence that a better Malaysia is taking shape and that the “masyarakat madani” under the unity government is one that can unite a very polarised Malaysia with many ethnicities, languages and cultures under Rukun Negara and under the theme “Unity in Diversity” and to make Malaysia a first-rate world-class nation guided by democracy, the rule of law, good governance, anti-corruption, and a global economic, education and social system.

Having been in the DAP for 58 years, he said he started as a young man, with dreams for a fair, just, and united plural Malaysia.

“When I was in school in the fifties, we were educated to be Malayans and then Malaysians, and not just to be Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, and Dayaks.

“We will continue to be Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, and Dayaks, which is our ethnic identity. We will also continue to be Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus or Christians, which is our religious identity. But we have a common national identity as Malaysians,” he said.

He stressed that Malaysia can only be great if the people can unite as Malaysians, combining the strength of their diverse ethnic, religious, linguistic, and cultural identities to make Malaysia a world-class nation for the good of the people and the world.

As such, Lim said there must be Parliamentary reform to enable the Malaysian Parliament to play its full role in the system of government as envisioned in the Malaysian Constitution – the doctrine of separation of powers among the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary.