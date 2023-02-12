Kuching police: Slow-moving car in fast lane had mechanical issues, not ‘bullying’ others

KUCHING (Feb 12): A car filmed travelling slowly on the fast lane and allegedly ‘bullying’ other vehicles along a road here was in fact having mechanical issues, police have clarified.

The Kuching district police headquarters in a statement today said an interview with the driver of the said car on Saturday revealed he was facing problems with his gas pedal.

“The driver said he had waved and signalled to the vehicles behind him to go pass him, and that there was no intention to ‘bully’ other motorists as claimed,” said police.

The 17-second video was recorded and shared on Facebook by a lorry driver. The incident appeared to have taken place along Jalan Tun Razak.

In the video, the car can be seen braking and moving slowly despite being on the fast lane.

In the statement, the police also advised the public to stop speculating on the incident.