KWB: Bandar Baru Semariang, Santubong to experience interrupted water supply until 6am on Monday

KUCHING (Feb 12): Several areas in Bandar Baru Semariang and Santubong here will continue to experience water supply interruption starting 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Feb 13) due to repair works of a sluice valve (SV).

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a notice said the water disruption to these areas under the purview of the State Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) is caused by a technical issue of the 800mm valve which is in the water supply channel system at Jalan Sultan Tengah.

It said though repair works were immediately carried out by KWB yesterday, these had to be halted due to difficulties in locating the SV Chamber and washout point due to its position under the road.

“In view of this, KWB will continue repair works tonight (Feb 12) starting from 10pm until 6am tomorrow (Feb 13),” it said.

It added that users in Taman Sukma, Taman Pelita, Sumber Alam Sanctuary, Taman Desa Wira and surrounding areas will also experience water supply disruptions.

KWB advised road users to use alternative roads during this period to assist in the smooth running of the repair works.

Meanwhile, KWB and JBALB will continue to deploy Centralised Water Collection Centres in several strategic areas to facilitate users in getting clean water supplies.

It said the locations for the centres are in Bandar Baru Samariang, Taman Putri, Taman Family Park, Rampangi, Pasir Pandak, Pasir Panjang, Sungai Batu, Rampangi Scheme, Sg Lumut, Buntal, Taman Sri Permai, Sg Bedaun, Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), and Santubong.

In addition, it said the KWB and JBALB will continue to increase the water supply delivery capacity by providing 11 tanker trucks until the water supply returns to normal.

For complaints or queries, please contact KWB Call Centre at 082-222333 or JBALB Sarawak Call Centre at 082-262211.

The latest development will also be updated on the official Facebook pages of JBALB Sarawak & Rakan, JBALB Kuching Division as well as Sarawak Edition’s Facebook page.