Manipal University: Improving lives and providing a supporting hand as an occupational therapist

JOHN thought his life was over when he was involved in an auto accident that left him with only one leg. An independent thirty-something, he stared up from his hospital bed and wondered what his future held; how he was going to earn a living to support his aging parents. How is he going to be able to live independently. All these questions were running through his mind until an occupational therapist came through his doors and started to provide him with answers.

What is occupational therapy?

Occupational therapy is a client-centred health profession concerned with promoting health and well-being through occupation. It aims to help navigate daily living tasks for persons who are having physical or mental health problems from birth to old age. In occupational therapy, “occupations” refer to the everyday activities that people do as individuals, in families and with communities to occupy time and bring meaning and purpose to life. Occupations include things people need to want to and are expected to do.

What does an occupational therapists do?

An occupational therapist is a person trained via an undergraduate degree in this field, to work with people and communities to enhance their ability to engage in the occupations they want to, need to, or are expected to do, or by modifying the occupation or the environment to better support their occupational engagement.

They do this via three broad categories of intervention which are:

Compensation refers to efforts aimed at working around a problem by using other components of the individual or the environment to improve occupation. For example: A client with degenerative disease will be supported in learning how to use assistive technology like adapted spoon to facilitate feeding, or modified kitchen to facilitate access to the kitchen.

Advocacy refers to the initiative taken by a therapist on behalf of a client, to pursue a change in the environment that will ultimately enhance occupation. For example: A client with limb amputation will be facilitated and supported via intervention of providing education and training to their employers or negotiating a revised work role.

Am I suited for this role?

Pursuing a career as an occupational therapist can be very lucrative and rewarding. Before embarking on a new career, it’s critical to ensure that it’s the right fit for you. It should reflect your personality and be placed in a future working environment that allows you to thrive. Overall, an occupational therapist should have patience, be kind and considerate, and at the same time be optimistic in nature. They should also be observant, have creative problem-solving skills and be flexible and adaptable.

Often an occupational therapist will work alone with their client: as such, they require a certain level of independence. Lastly, as it is a role that is all about the client, their families and their communities, an occupational therapist should be passionate about making a distinct difference in the lives of others.

The career need and options

This field is one that is on the rise, not just in Malaysia but globally as well. The need for more qualified occupational therapists in Malaysia is apparent. As of 2019, the number of persons with disabilities registered with the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare stands at approximately 540,000 persons. With access to a therapist, patients like John need not see severe degeneration in their quality of life. Through remediation, compensation, and advocacy, John can continue to live life to the fullest, despite his physical limitations.

Additionally, the Statistics Department also anticipated that by 2050, Malaysia’s population aged above 65 will be more than 15%, qualifying Malaysia as an aged nation.

Being an occupational therapist, you can serve people who are in need across age ranges from childhood to old age. There is a good scope to practice as an independent consultant (clinician or freelancer) like a doctor, dentist and has wide variety of practice settings such as hospitals (early intervention, pediatric rehabilitation, neuro rehabilitation and orthopedic rehabilitation, psychosocial rehabilitation), schools (main schools and special schools), geriatric homes, day/ rehabilitation centers, industry, and community. As the field of occupational therapy grows, we will also need qualified persons to serve in academia as well as participate actively in research and development.

Manipal expanding outside of medicine and dentistry

The name Manipal has resonated with the Malaysian healthcare system for the past 70 years with thousands of medical doctors graduating from Manipal in India. Manipal University College Malaysia continues this fine tradition of quality medical education through its MBBS and BDS which has been fully-in-Malaysia degrees since 2021.

After 25 years of focussing on Medicine and Dentistry, Manipal is cognizant of what the future needs and holds and is now expanding into other healthcare degrees as part of her plan to assert her position as a leader in healthcare education in Malaysia. Afterall, doctors and dentists are not only a part of healthcare service providers. The occupational therapy profession is also a major player in the extension of healthcare services from hospitalisation to discharge.

Manipal’s Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Occupational Therapy will have its first intake in March 2023 and admission is now open with bursaries for deserving students. Students completing their SPM can also avail themselves of Manipal’s Foundation in Science programme which provides a strong basis towards all Manipal’s undergraduate degrees.

For more information on our programmes, do visit us at our Open Days taking place in February and March or call us at 1700-811-662 or go to website https://admissions.manipal.edu.my/lp/all-programs.html.