Man’s suicide bid foiled in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Feb 12): A 35-year-old man’s suicide attempt was foiled by enforcement agencies here on Sunday.

The man was supposedly planning to kill himself by jumping into the sea along Jalan Sri Pantai Tanah Tumako, Lahad Datu.

However, a rescue team who rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 2.46pm managed to convince him otherwise.

Following the rescue, the man was in a physically stable condition and was handed over to the police for further action.

The rescue operation, which comprised the police, Fire Department, Civil Defence Corps and Health Ministry, concluded around 3.30pm.