Former Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat joins Parti Bangsa Malaysia

KUCHING (Feb 12): Former Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat has joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

PBM president Datuk Larry Sng today, who announced this in a Facebook post this morning, said Masir has also been appointed as the party’s secretary-general.

He said this took place today during PBM’s supreme council meeting in Sarikei. It was also the first supreme council meeting of the year.

According to Sng, several Dayak professionals have also applied to join PBM.

“Several other appointments were made and the restructuring of several state committees have been completed. PBM is moving forward,” said Sng who is also Julau MP.

Prior to joining PBM, Masir had been partyless since quitting Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) on March 30, last year to become an independent in support of then-prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He had joined joined PSB in March 2019 after resigning from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

When Masir was in PRS, he was MP of Sri Aman for three terms from 2008 to 2022. He was also a deputy home minister from 2015 to 2018.

After joining PSB, Masir contested in Balai Ringin during the 2021 state election but lost to the incumbent Datuk Snowdan Lawan of PRS, a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component.

He also lost in his attempt to defend Sri Aman as an independent candidate in last year’s general election when he was defeated by GPS-PRS new face Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie.