Minos: Never too late to amend S’wak civil service

KUCHING (Feb 12): Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) president Dato Peter Minos welcomes the suggestion for the state government to establish an ethnicity-based quota system in its civil service.

He said the suggestion by Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi is in sync with the aspiration of most Sarawakians.

“Nothing is worse than having the feeling of being left out and aggrieved on the grounds of race,” said Minos, who is also former president of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“In a multiracial society, big or small, we ought to be mindful of the things we say or do and for those on top and in power to walk the talk – to reflect fairness and justice to all races,” he added.

Nanta had on Friday said that while he welcomed Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aim to improve the salary scheme for civil servants to encourage more people to join the service, he felt that it was important that the move is supported by a fairer recruitment system.

Nanta, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general via a Facebook post said that often times, only a small number of non-Malay candidates were recruited into the civil service.

He said, for example, the Dayaks and Chinese often feel marginalised as they do not get a fair chance in getting employment opportunities in the public service.

In relation to this, he recommended that the Sarawak government establish a quota system at the recruitment level which is where the injustice usually begins.

According to Nanta, such situation will then result in a domino effect – to which a low percentage of involvement among the non-Malays can be seen in the administration and top posts of the federal and state governments.

Nanta, however, pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of people from different ethnic groups in the state civil service since Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg took over the lead.

Minos added that it is not an easy task for the government to undo things that have already been done in the past, but he placed his confidence that the current government will try its best to rectify and improve, not just in the civil service but also in other areas.

“Very good of him (Abang Johari) as it is never too late to make right what was not right,” Minos said.