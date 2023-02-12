Miri MP: Reconsider constraints of road tax, licence owners in rural areas

MIRI (Feb 12): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man urges the federal government and Ministry of Transport to reconsider the rationales and challenges of the implementation of digital road tax and licence if it is made mandatory in the long run.

Chiew told thesundaypost that this might pose a problem to those living in the remote areas in Sarawak in particular, who may not have internet access for the digital road tax services.

He, however, believed that the digitalisation of government’s services is the way forward in utilising technology to help improve efficiency and efficacy of the government department’s function.

“For instance, we would urge the government to improve on the immigration online applications and to encourage the public to use online services to ease congestion at the counters.

“Yet, when implementing this, a balance needs to be achieved between the advancement of technology, taking into consideration those who might be left behind,” he said.

Chiew opined that while the digitalisation initiative can still be introduced to the public, it is also essential for the government to maintain the previous system of having a physical road tax and licence card, in consideration of those having difficulty accessing the internet.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook told a press conference Friday that the ministry has taken the initiative to digitise Road Transport Department’s services with the implementation of digital Motor Vehicle Licence (e-LKM) and digital Malaysian Driving Licence (e-LMM) where the display of road tax stickers on Malaysia’s private vehicle owners are no longer required.

The categories of vehicle owners or licence holders who are still required to display road tax are private companies, vehicles owned by foreigners and commercial vehicles covering goods vehicles and public service vehicles.

A physical driving licence card, on the other hand, is still required for Learner’s Driving Licence holders, vocational licence holders, foreigners who hold Malaysian driving licences and international driving permit holders for foreign drivers, those on probation as well as those who hold vocational licences and international driving permits.