MOH agencies, depts should increase exposure to public, says deputy minister

SHAH ALAM (Feb 12): Agencies and departments under the Ministry of Health (MOH) are encouraged to hold more interactive programmes, to give exposure to the public about their respective roles, said its Deputy Minister, Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Citing the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) 123 Fun Run, which was held today and is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, he explained that it was also one of several ways to introduce IMR, as an institution which carries out health research, to the community.

“A total of 1,500 participants took part in the run, which commenced at 7.30 this morning, and this indirectly introduced IMR (to the public) and I don’t think all of them know this institution.

“Hence, I also encourage agencies under the MOH to hold similar programmes, but also in the suburbs, to further introduce the IMR brand and also the Ministry of Health, to Malaysians,” he said.

He said this after the IMR 123 Fun Run, which was held in conjunction with the Shah Alam Car Free Day, at the Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam today. – Bernama