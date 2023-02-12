Muaythai galore in Central Sarawak this week

KUCHING (Feb 12): The central region of Sarawak will host two muaythai programmes this week, starting with Kapit Muaythai Challenge.

Set at Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS)’s curtain-raiser for this year, the challenge is run in collaboration with the Bukit Goram branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

Taking place at the Kapit Auditorium from Feb 16 to 17, it will gather muay thai fighters from all over Sarawak.

The event will also stage several semi-pro and pro matches, with the bout to lift the Kapit Muaythai Challenge Championship Trophy as the key highlight.

At the same time, the PMNS will also conduct the ‘Let’s Try Muaythai’ programme at the Kapit Auditorium, which has been arranged into two sessions daily: one running from 9am to 11am, and the other from 2pm to 4pm.

On Feb 18, the ‘Let’s Try Muaythai’ programme will be brought to Sibu.

To be conducted at Eagle Muaythai Gym Sibu from 1pm to 4.15pm, it involves the collaboration between PMNS, Sibu Muaythai Association and the gym.

In his remarks, PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim said the Kapit Muaythai Challenge and ‘Let’s Try Muaythai’ programme signified the association’s continuous efforts in developing this sport in Sarawak.

He said Kapit was chosen as the first location to host the challenge because many young fighters there had shown a keen interest in advancing the sport when PMNS held its inaugural programme there last year.

“Therefore, we took the initiative by organising the Kapit Muaythai Challenge, held for the first time in that section.

“They (Kapit muaythai enthusiasts) need to be given the opportunity to be evaluated for their ability to compete in competitive tournaments.

“Of course, those who show potential would be absorbed into our back-up squad in preparation for future national and international tournaments,” he said when contacted.

Adding on, Jumaat expressed appreciation to the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak for their continued support to PMNS.